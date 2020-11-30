XPO Logistics Increases Productivity and Safety in E-Commerce Warehouses with Touchless Machine Vision Scanners

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has deployed 370 state-of-the-art barcode scanners with machine vision in warehouses in the UK, Spain, France and the Netherlands. The fixed-mount, computerized scanners speed the reading of inventory data, while replacing shared, handheld scanners with a more hygienic solution.



XPO selected the Cognex Series 370 technology following pilot programs for major retail customers, such as H&M, with additional trials underway. The scanners are installed in high-volume e-commerce warehouses where workers are managing the holiday surge in order fulfilment.

Richard Cawston, managing director, supply chain – Europe, XPO Logistics, said, “We’re constantly exploring new technologies that can enhance the efficiency and safety of our logistics network. Each time we replace a handheld scanner with a fixed-mount camera, we increase throughput by over 10% on average, and the task transfers from person to person touch-free.”

XPO is the European leader in outsourced e-fulfillment – a fast-growing area of logistics that has been accelerated by the shift to online ordering during COVID-19.

