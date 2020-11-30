  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
The Joint Corp. to Participate in the Roth Virtual Deer Valley Consumer Conference

November 30, 2020 | About: JYNT -0.49%

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. ( JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Roth Virtual Deer Valley Conference, December 10 – 11, 2020.

President and CEO Peter D. Holt and CFO Jake Singleton will host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, December 10th and Friday, December 11th. Interested investors should contact their Roth representative.

About The Joint Corp. ( JYNT)
The Joint Corp. ( JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 550 locations nationwide and over seven million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times “Top 200+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500®” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact: Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., [email protected]
Investor Contact: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, [email protected]

