CVS Health to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx 2020

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced that Larry Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eva Boratto, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Karen Lynch, Executive Vice President and President of Aetna will be participating in a fireside chat with investors at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Global HealthCONx Conference on December 3, 2020, at approximately 12:10 pm ET.

About CVS Health

CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company in the world. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings - from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions – are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at http://www.cvshealth.com.

