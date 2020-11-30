  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cisco Announces December 2020 Events with the Financial Community

November 30, 2020 | About: NAS:CSCO -0.29%

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020

Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of December. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
December 7, 2020
12:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. ET
Gee Rittenhouse, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Security Business Group

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
December 9, 2020
11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET
Bill Gartner, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Optical Systems and Optics Group

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Marty Palka

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

408-526-6635

(408) 853-9848

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-announces-december-2020-events-with-the-financial-community-301180674.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.


