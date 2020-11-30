  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Nevro Appoints Julie D. Dewey as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

November 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:NVRO -0.48%

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that Julie Dewey has joined the company as vice president, investor relations and corporate communications, effective immediately.

"Julie has a tremendous depth of experience in all areas of investor relations and corporate communications, a deep knowledge of capital markets and has earned an outstanding reputation within the investment community," said Rod MacLeod, CFO of Nevro. "As a member of our leadership team, she will be instrumental in communicating the Nevro story and expanding our outreach with investors and analysts as we continue to accelerate toward long-term sustainable growth and strong financial performance for our shareholders. We are delighted to welcome Julie to the team."

"I am thrilled to join Nevro at such a transformational time in its growth trajectory," said Julie Dewey. "I look forward to working with Keith Grossman, Rod MacLeod and the rest of the Nevro team to execute on the company's growth strategy and deliver a best-in-class experience for the investment community and key stakeholders."

About Julie Dewey

Julie Dewey joins Nevro with more than 25 years of experience in investor relations, corporate communications and marketing leadership roles in several medical technology companies. Most recently, she served as senior vice president & chief communications officer of Wright Medical Group, N.V., a leading orthopaedic company focused on extremities and biologics, which was recently acquired by Stryker. Previously, Ms. Dewey held investor relations and marketing positions at leading healthcare technology companies including ev3 Inc., Kyphon Inc. and Thoratec Corporation. Julie Dewey received a B.S. degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACTS:

Please contact Julie directly for all investor and media related questions going forward:

Investors & Media:

Julie D. Dewey, IRC
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Nevro Corp.
[email protected]

.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-appoints-julie-d-dewey-as-vice-president-investor-relations-and-corporate-communications-301180322.html

SOURCE Nevro Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)