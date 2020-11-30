Nevro Appoints Julie D. Dewey as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that Julie Dewey has joined the company as vice president, investor relations and corporate communications, effective immediately.

"Julie has a tremendous depth of experience in all areas of investor relations and corporate communications, a deep knowledge of capital markets and has earned an outstanding reputation within the investment community," said Rod MacLeod, CFO of Nevro. "As a member of our leadership team, she will be instrumental in communicating the Nevro story and expanding our outreach with investors and analysts as we continue to accelerate toward long-term sustainable growth and strong financial performance for our shareholders. We are delighted to welcome Julie to the team."

"I am thrilled to join Nevro at such a transformational time in its growth trajectory," said Julie Dewey. "I look forward to working with Keith Grossman, Rod MacLeod and the rest of the Nevro team to execute on the company's growth strategy and deliver a best-in-class experience for the investment community and key stakeholders."

About Julie Dewey

Julie Dewey joins Nevro with more than 25 years of experience in investor relations, corporate communications and marketing leadership roles in several medical technology companies. Most recently, she served as senior vice president & chief communications officer of Wright Medical Group, N.V., a leading orthopaedic company focused on extremities and biologics, which was recently acquired by Stryker. Previously, Ms. Dewey held investor relations and marketing positions at leading healthcare technology companies including ev3 Inc., Kyphon Inc. and Thoratec Corporation. Julie Dewey received a B.S. degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University.

About Nevro



Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

