Regeneron Announces Investor Webcast at American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will host a webcast on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 4:30pm EST. Management will discuss data presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2020 Annual Meeting as well as provide updates on the Company's broader oncology and hematology portfolio.

Conference Call Information

To access this call, dial (888) 660-6127 (U.S.) or (973) 890-8355 (International), conference ID 7442859. A link to the webcast may be accessed from the 'Investors and Media' page of Regeneron's website at http://investor.regeneron.com/events.cfm. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

