Cogent Biosciences Appoints Brad Barnett as Chief Technology Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. ("Cogent") (NASDAQ: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Brad Barnett as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his new role, Mr. Barnett will be responsible for all aspects of chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), technical development, supply chain operations, and alliance management.

"We are excited to welcome Brad to the growing Cogent Biosciences team. Brad's extensive experience leading the manufacturing and supply chain organization at Array BioPharma will prove invaluable as we expand PLX9486 into clinical trials for systemic mastocytosis and gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) patients," said Andrew Robbins, President & CEO of Cogent Biosciences. "I had the pleasure of working with Brad at Array, and I am excited to reconnect as we execute on our development plans for PLX9486. Additionally, Brad will be a great asset to our team as we look to the future of the company including building a portfolio of new, selective, and potent precision medicines around our lead asset PLX9486."

Mr. Barnett is a deeply experienced technical operations executive with a demonstrated knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry. His extensive career includes nearly 20 years at Array BioPharma where he most recently served as Vice President of Supply Chain & Manufacturing. Mr. Barnett joined Array in 2000, two years after the company was founded, and played an invaluable role in successfully bringing Mektovi and Braftovi, two precision oncology medicines, to market while serving in a range of roles including research, business development and technical operations. Prior to joining Cogent, he led the Mektovi and Braftovi manufacturing integration into Pfizer following Pfizer's acquisition of Array. Mr. Barnett holds an MBA from the University of Colorado, and a B.S. in Chemistry from Colorado State University.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, PLX9486, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. Cogent Biosciences is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: projected cash runways; future product development plans; upcoming results from clinical trials including from its lead program, PLX9486. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" and similar words expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the forecasts disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cogent's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither we, nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Media Contact

Amanda Sellers

[email protected]

301.332.5574

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogent-biosciences-appoints-brad-barnett-as-chief-technology-officer-301181522.html

SOURCE Cogent Biosciences, Inc.