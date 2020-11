Amesite to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing online learning ecosystems for business, higher education, and K-12, announced today its Founder & CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, will present to the investment community at the following virtual events:

B. Riley Securities Education Services & Technology Conference

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET

To register for the live broadcast of the virtual event:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o4XKoIrPRJ6_2nrQmjdXhQ

Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. ET

To register for the live broadcast of the virtual event:

https://events.benzinga.com/registration-page?gclid=CjwKCAiAnvj9BRA4EiwAuUMDf-TCcVLGmiwskcnfvCNVpsa3ZkUeMz9vfuXOd4y2BZ60DmlH1U_GHhoCvlMQAvD_BwE

Amesite's innovative cloud-based platform delivers learning, branded to its customers and compatible with customers' existing systems. Amesite uses AI to provide unparalleled engagement and ease of use, with a fully integrated experience on a single, turnkey and scalable system.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform and content creation services for K-12, college, university and business education and upskilling. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

