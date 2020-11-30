Juan Carlos Echeverry, Former Colombian Minister of Finance and Former CEO of Colombia's Largest Company, Joins Khiron Board of Directors

Distinguished economist and former CEO of Ecopetrol, Colombia's largest corporation and the fourth largest Latin America oil and gas producer included in the Fortune Global 500

largest corporation and the fourth largest oil and gas producer included in the Fortune Global 500 Internationally recognized advocate for the cannabis industry as a driver of change for the Latam economy

Adds proven economic and international business experience to boost the global growth of the Khiron business model

Company to discuss Q3 2020 financials and host webcast on Tuesday, December 1 st

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, announces that Mr. Juan Carlos Echeverry has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Echeverry brings extensive corporate, academic and macroeconomic experience, serving as Colombia's Minister of Finance from 2010 to 2012 and as the CEO and President of Ecopetrol from 2015 to 2017.

"We are very pleased to welcome Juan Carlos Echeverry to our Board as an independent director. His exceptional economic experience and understanding of the cannabis space in Latin America will be an invaluable asset as we continue to execute on our sales strategy in Latin American and global markets," comments Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director.

Juan Carlos Echeverry is a Colombian economist and a recognized advocate for medical cannabis as an economic catalyst for the region. Mr. Echeverry served as Colombia's Minister of Economic Planning from 2000 to 2002 and was the representative for Colombia before the Inter-American Development Bank.

From 2015 to 2017, Mr. Echeverry served as CEO and President of Ecopetrol, Colombia's largest Corporation and the fourth largest Latin American oil and gas producer included in the Fortune Global 500. Having steered the company through a period of high volatility, Mr. Echeverry is credited with achieving efficiencies in costs and production, while developing production, reserves, and international partnerships.

Mr. Echeverry is a founding Partner of EConcept, a Bogotá based consultancy, and partner of Global Source, a New York based consultancy with presence in 21 emerging economies, and a former Dean of Economics at Universidad de los Andes (Bogotá). He is also a past visiting professor at IE Business School in Madrid, Spain, and Georgetown University in Washington DC. Mr. Echeverry has a Ph.D. in Economics from New York University, a Diploma from Kiel Institute of World Economics and a B.A. in Economics from Universidad de los Andes.

"Medical cannabis represents a remarkable opportunity for Colombia. World markets are expanding, and Colombia has production, R&D and export capabilities that have billion-dollar potential for this country. Alvaro and the Khiron team have proven to be leaders in establishing the Colombian market, and I look forward to participating as a Board member in their continued global growth," comments Mr. Echeverry.

Webcast and Q&A

Khiron invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend a webcast and Q&A to discuss the Company's Q3 2020 financial statements and further activities.

DATE: Tuesday, December 1st, 2020

TIME: 10:00am EST/7:00am PST

PRESENTERS: Alvaro Torres, CEO and Director, Joel Friedman, CFO, and Chris Naprawa, Chairman

FORMAT: Live 30 minutes presentation and Q&A session

REGISTER LINK: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2819768/9328DB919FFBB024F2CF5F4F5119285E

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Peru and has a presence in Mexico, Uruguay, UK, Spain and also in Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage and patient-oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juan-carlos-echeverry-former-colombian-minister-of-finance-and-former-ceo-of-colombias-largest-company-joins-khiron-board-of-directors-301181446.html

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.