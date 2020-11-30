  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Broadridge to Host Investor Day Virtual Meeting on December 10, 2020

November 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:BR -0.53%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., a global Fintech leader, will host an Investor Day virtual meeting on December 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EST. Broadridge senior management including Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer, Chris Perry, President, and Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Broadridge's strategy and growth outlook across governance, capital markets and wealth and investment management and share new three-year growth objectives.

View the virtual event and access the slide presentation, by visiting Broadridge's Investor Relations website prior to the start of the event.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4.5 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $8 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors:
W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
+ 1 516-472-5129
[email protected]

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
+1 212-918-6966
[email protected]

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-to-host-investor-day-virtual-meeting-on-december-10-2020-301181256.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.


