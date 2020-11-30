Syndax Pharmaceuticals to Host Axatilimab Conference Call and Webcast Featuring Two cGVHD Experts

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast featuring two experts in the science and treatment of chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. E.T. The event will take place following an oral presentation highlighting updated data from the Company's Phase 1 trial of axatilimab, its anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody, in patients with cGVHD at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

The conference call and webcast will include a summary of the ASH 2020 data presentation, as well as a review of select patient case studies, and a discussion on how axatilimab may fit into the current and evolving cGVHD treatment landscape. The event will feature lead author of the ASH 2020 presentation, Mukta Arora, M.D., M.S., Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation at the University of Minnesota Medical School, and co-author, Geoffrey Hill, M.D., José Carreras/E. Donnall Thomas Endowed Chair for Cancer Research and Director of The Immunotherapy Integrated Research Center at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: 8698086

Domestic Dial-in Number: (855) 251-6663

International Dial-in Number: (281) 542-4259

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ddupdib6

For those unable to participate in the live conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website, www.syndax.com.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

