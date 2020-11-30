  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Quectel selects Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem for integration into BC660K-GL Module

November 30, 2020 | About: SHSE:603236 +0.33%

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions today announced the integration of the Qualcomm® 212 LTE IoT Modem from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. into Quectel's BC660K-GL high-performance LTE Cat NB2 narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) module. The module, which is pending certification with leading global carriers, offers extremely low-power consumption and supports multiple frequency bands.

Quectel's module has an ultra-compact profile of 17.7 mm × 15.8 mm × 2.0 mm and, because the module is designed to be compatible with Quectel's GSM/GPRS M66 module and NB-IoT BC66 module, it provides a flexible and scalable platform for migrating from GSM/GPRS to NB-IoT networks.

With NB-IoT networks rolling out globally, a growing number of IoT applications are selecting the technology. Quectel has therefore developed the BC660K-GL module to address the needs of chipset manufacturers for large-scale manufacturing with strict cost and efficiency requirements.

"We're delighted that the Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem is being integrated into our BC660K-GL module," said Neset Yalcinkaya, VP of Products at Quectel Wireless Solutions. "This versatile module provides excellent performance with low power consumption. Our teams are collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to ensure the modules are certified by global carriers and we look forward to bringing commercial products to market early in 2021."

"Integrating the Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem into Quectel's NB-IoT module will help enable the creation of new, global smart IoT devices and applications," said Vieri Vanghi, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. "Together with Quectel, we are better able to meet global manufacturers' demands for low-power, ultra-compact and cost-efficient IoT technologies."

Engineering samples of the BC660K-GL NB-IoT module are available now.

Please visit the Quectel website: https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/quectel-selects-qualcomm-212-lte-iot-modem-for-integration-into-bc660k-gl-module.htm

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 2200 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the pace of development. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe.

www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Contact: Ashley Liu, 86-551-6586-9386 x 8016, [email protected]

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT Modem is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quectel-selects-qualcomm-212-lte-iot-modem-for-integration-into-bc660k-gl-module-301181553.html

SOURCE Quectel


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)