Caxton Associates Trims Apple, PayPal Positions

Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

IShares Silver

The firm closed its position in the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) exchange-traded fund. The trade had an impact of -2.52% on the portfolio.

SPDR Gold Trust

The firm reduced its stake in the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) ETF by 4.59%. The trade had an impact of -1.67% on the portfolio.

Apple

The firm trimmed its Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) position by 97.26%. The trade had an impact of -1.59% on the portfolio.

The company, which designs and manufactures a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, has a market cap of $1.97 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.99 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 72.48% and return on assets of 17.5% are outperforming 97% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio 0.81 is below the industry median of 1.29.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 5.55% of outstanding, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond

The iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -1.48%.

Amazon.com

The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) position was trimmed by 42.17%, impacting the portfolio by -1.30%.

The world's largest online retailer by market cap has a market cap of $1.60 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.61 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 25.53% and return on assets of 7.33% are outperforming 92% of companies in the cyclical retail industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.84 is above the industry median of 0.51.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.34% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Segalas with 0.20%.

PayPal

The firm trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 96.95%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.05%.

The electronic payment solutions provider has a market cap of $251 billion and an enterprise value of $246 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.38% and return on assets of 5.52% are outperforming 87% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.58 is above the industry median of 0.30.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.86% of outstanding shares, followed by Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.51%.

The AES

The firm closed its The AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) stake, impacting the portfolio by -0.98%.

The power company has a market cap of $13.95 billion and an enterprise value of $35.48 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -13.31% and return on assets of -1.03% are underperforming 94% of companies in the regulated utilities industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.09 is far below the industry median of 0.25.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.42% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

