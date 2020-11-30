Dakota Territory Resource Corp Announces Acquisition of Poorman Anticline Gold Property

Lead, South Dakota, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakota Territory Resource Corp ( DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has further increased its land holdings in the Black Hills of South Dakota through the staking of 64 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,092 acres located south and to the west of the former Homestake Gold Mine.

The Poorman Anticline is the southwestern-most extension of the Homestake iron-formation host in the district. Gold mineralization was discovered underground on the 2600 and 4100 foot levels in the far western extents of the Homestake Mine in the 1950's and 60’s with little known historic follow-up exploration in the Poorman Anticline closer to surface. Dakota Territory’s targeting in the Poorman Anticline is based on the presence of the Homestake iron-formation host and projected intersections with important shear fabric that is known to have conducted fluids necessary to the deposition of gold mineralization in the northern extents of the structural corridor.

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory is a Nevada Corporation with offices located at Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Territory maintains 100% ownership of eight gold properties covering approximately 15,442 acres in the heart of the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland and Poorman Anticline Properties. Dakota Territory is uniquely positioned to leverage Management’s extensive exploration and mining experience in the District with Homestake Mining Company. For more information on Dakota Territory, please visit the Company's website at http://DakotaTRC.com .

For more information, please contact Dakota Territory Resource Corp (605) 717-2540

