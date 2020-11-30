The CarMax Foundation to Donate up to $650,000 in Support of #GivingTuesday Campaign

Richmond, Virginia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, millions of Americans participate in #GivingTuesday – a day of global giving. This year CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, and The CarMax Foundation will launch a new initiative to help associates get involved. Tomorrow, The CarMax Foundation will provide all 25,000+ CarMax associates with a $25 credit – or electronic ”Care Card” – to donate to an eligible nonprofit of their choice. With full associate participation in this initiative, the Foundation is poised to donate $650,000 to nonprofit organizations across the United States.

Serving as an extension of the existing gift matching program, associates will have the ability to log into the CarMax Associate Giving Portal and designate a nonprofit to receive the funds. The CarMax Foundation worked with corporate giving software provider, CyberGrants, to integrate the feature for the first time in conjunction with #GivingTuesday.

“Our associates are passionate about giving back to their communities,” said Rosey Sanders, President of The CarMax Foundation. “Last year we achieved record volunteer participation rates. While the pandemic has made it difficult to volunteer in person, this initiative will empower every associate to donate financial resources to the cause most important to them this Giving Tuesday and holiday season.”

The CarMax Foundation is dedicated to supporting the causes our associates care about, contributing almost $9M in Matching Gifts to nearly 3,000 nonprofit organizations to date. Each ”Care Card” will be valid for donation through January 31, 2021.

About The CarMax Foundation

The CarMax Foundation enriches the communities where our associates live and work. Together with CarMax, Inc., the Foundation has donated more than $65 million since 2003. Funding programs are made available through a portion of CarMax, Inc.’s pre-tax profits. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup, and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, CarMax sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

About CyberGrants

CyberGrants is the leading software provider for corporate giving and philanthropy. Our advanced technology and experienced teams empower you to maximize your social impact and connect the world's most generous givers to those who can benefit from them most. Over the past 12 months alone, CyberGrants' integrated grants management and employee giving software has processed over $6 billion in donations.

