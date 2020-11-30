Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Introduces "Season of Sharing" Campaign Focused On Celebrating With Style At Home

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC, the leading real estate lifestyle brand, announced today its Season of Sharing campaign for consumers seeking creative ways to celebrate the holidays ahead. This new campaign features relevant and timely lifestyle ideas curated by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and Meredith Corporation, which produces the Better Homes & Gardens brand, for Thanksgiving, Kwanza, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's Eve activities, including socially distant party ideas, décor, recipes and more.

In addition to ideas on how to celebrate the holidays at home, the Season of Sharing campaign also features "Ways to Give Back". The section includes suggestions for giving back this season such as researching local volunteer opportunities, participating in a blood drive, fostering a pet or dropping off baked goods to someone in need of neighborly support. The page also showcases the holiday-related philanthropic efforts of BHGRE® affiliates across the country to provide additional inspiration.

The Season of Sharing campaign was inspired by data-rich insights and predictive analytics from the Meredith Data Studio, Meredith's research and insights division, which uncovered how consumers are planning to celebrate and enjoy the holidays at home.

HOLIDAY EXPECTATIONS*

88% of Meredith Women expect to celebrate the holidays differently this year, but plan to celebrate.

More than half of Meredith Women plan to spend more time cooking and baking this year than last year.

Interest in multi-generational recipes is forecasted to increase 30% this December over the previous year.

Recipes that kids can cook are trending, with a 35% forecasted increase over last year.

Based on a forecasted November 43% increase in online cookie recipe views, Meredith Data Studio predicts an earlier, larger cookie craze this holiday season.

Food gifting is fully on the front burner this year with a forecasted November 29% increase over 2019.

Consumers can access the Season of Sharing campaign on BHGRE Life, the brand's content hub that delivers design, lifestyle and entertaining content throughout the year, and BHGRE's social media channels including the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Facebook page. The Season of Sharing campaign will continue to offer new ideas and inspiration from BHGRE affiliated agents and brokerages throughout the holiday season.

*Sources: Meredith Proprietary First-Party Data and Insights Data Studio Platform, Meredith Holiday Predictions Survey August 12, 2020.

QUOTE

"The 2020 holiday season will be unlike any we've experienced. As the leading lifestyle brand in real estate, we wanted to showcase the many ways we can still create cherished memories with family and friends in our homes. Our partnership with Meredith Corporation and Better Homes & Gardens magazine provides us access to insights from a network of dedicated, brand loyal consumers that ensures we deliver relevant and timely lifestyle content to consumers year-round. The Season of Sharing campaign empowers our affiliated agents to remain connected with their sphere of influence along with past and current clients long after a transaction closes."

- Christine Zoeller, Vice President, Marketing at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network includes nearly 13,000 independent sales associates and more than 370 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.

About Meredith Data Studio

Meredith Data Studio is Meredith Corporation's in-house research and insights division, leveraging the company's massive scale and unparalleled access to women to uncover timely information and projections about their habits, preferences and motivations. Using its vast, proprietary first-party data, Meredith Data Studio offers its advertising partners full-service data solutions featuring predictive analytics, paid consulting and self-service tools, which deliver precisely targeted audience and contextual advertising to help inform marketing, product and business strategies.

