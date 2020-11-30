BOOK LAUNCH: Nitin Rakesh and Professor Jerry Wind to Release their First Book - Transformation in Times of Crisis

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitin Rakesh, CEO of Mphasis and distinguished leader in the IT services industry, and Jerry Wind, the Lauder Professor Emeritus and Professor of Marketing, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, have joined forces to co-author Transformation in Times of Crisis – Eight Principles for Creating Opportunities and Value in the Post-Pandemic World. Emphasizing key Management and Leadership Practices , the book will launch globally on December 3, 2020.

COVID-19, and the economic crisis and social unrest that it precipitated, has changed the world. Even before the pandemic, exponential advances in science and technology, empowered and skeptical consumers, and other forces of change, were disrupting every industry. The current landscape has accelerated these forces of change and their impact. If companies and their leaders don't equip themselves for the new reality, they risk becoming irrelevant.

A must-read top management book of our times:

Nitin and Jerry bring their considerable combined expertise to create a practical guide for business leaders, organizations, and the entrepreneurs of tomorrow on how to create opportunities to transform in times of crisis.

In this Business Management & Leadership book, through a plethora of examples across sectors, sizes, maturity levels, as well as legacy firms and digital natives, the authors take us step by step on how one can defend, transform and thrive in these turbulent times and beyond.

The book also defines the revolutionary set of 8 principles that form a highly adaptive framework that gives businesses the tools to adapt and succeed in a new reality: Agility, Adjacencies and Adaptability, Mental Models, Digital Transformation, Open Innovation, Open Talent, Network Orchestration, Adaptive Experimentation and Idealized Design .

In the book – Transformation in Times of Crisis by Jerry Wind and Nitin Rakesh , each key principle is set out in detail across eight different chapters.

Nitin and Jerry will be presenting their book and answering questions at the virtual launch event that will take place at 11:00 AM (EST) on Thursday December 3. The launch will be attended by distinguished guests – John Chambers (founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures & former Executive Chairman and CEO of Cisco) and Philip Kotler (Father of modern marketing). Click here to register for the launch.

"COVID-19 has hugely accelerated the rate of technological and scientific advances. The global business landscape was already going through changes that had been building for more than twenty years – but the pandemic crisis magnifies these deep disruptions," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO & Executive Director, Mphasis. "The vision behind Jerry and I partnering to write Transformation in Times of Crisis was to offer a practical guide at a time when businesses need it most on how they stop being victims of disruption and instead become masters of their destiny by reinventing themselves and their firms."

Jerry Wind, the Lauder Professor Emeritus and Professor of Marketing, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, adds:

"This is a book for anyone currently navigating the 'new normal' business landscape, not only in terms of addressing the more immediate challenges associated with the current crisis but also for building the future. Nitin and I created it for use by a wide spectrum of audiences – from large corporations to nonprofits, small firms and startups, legacy and new economy firms, students and entrepreneurs."

What others are saying about the book

"This book is the one that needed to be written. Many books cover one or a few of these principles in depth. This book spells out all eight major principles that can help your company navigate through recovery, normalization, and growth. Don't rely on only a few principles. All eight principles interact and need your full understanding and action."

Philip Kotler, S.C. Johnson & Son Distinguished Professor of International Marketing, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University

"Companies as well as countries are trying to grapple with the global pandemic. At such a time, Transformation in Times of Crisis is one of the most insightful, timely and relevant books to be written. Its core message - that every crisis presents opportunities disguised as challenges - needs to be heeded widely. While the book is not aimed at government officials, it makes a compelling case why public policy must work hand in hand with private enterprise to find innovative solutions to the global crisis."

Lady Barbara Thomas Judge, Senior Advisor, Athene Capital

"During periods of change and disruption, leaders must recognize the importance of transforming while maintaining a long-term perspective. As Rakesh and Wind skillfully illustrate in their topical, timely, well-argued book, companies can only survive and emerge stronger after crises by doing the right thing and serving the interests of all of their stakeholders."

William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman, The Estée Lauder Companies

To pre-order the book, click here.

About the authors

Nitin Rakesh:

Nitin Rakesh, a distinguished leader in the Technology and Financial services industries, has been CEO of Mphasis since 2017. His career spans over two decades leading large transnational operations and delivering transformative digital solutions to Fortune 500 companies. A computer science engineer at heart, Nitin's lifelong passion for Innovation and Technology is evident throughout his career. Coupled with his deep domain expertise in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance verticals, strong customer orientation and an entrepreneurial mindset, he has been able to bring cutting-edge offerings consistently to accelerate value creation for customers, shareholders, and employees. Notably, it has led to the introduction of Mphasis' C=X2C2=1TM formula for success (hyper-personalization; drive n=1 powered by Cloud & Cognitive); driving multi-dimensions of business value with an integrated consumer-centric Front2BackTM Digital Transformation driven by IP assets which resulted in the remarkable turnaround of Mphasis into a leading global software services firm. Earlier, as the Founding CEO and Managing Director of Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, he led the launch of many award-winning innovative investment products, including India's first US equities-based Exchange Traded Fund that tracks the NASDAQ-100 index. His work with companies on advising them on their transformation roadmap with an 'Applied Technology' mindset earned him the Gold Stevie for 'Executive of the Year - Computer Services', under the Management award category. He also won the '2019 American Business Awards & International Business Awards – Gold Stevie' under the 'Tech Innovator of the Year – Services' category. He is one of the first 250 CEOs globally across 26 countries who has committed to build an inclusive work environment, end disability inequality through business performance and create social and economic value of people living with disabilities across the world. Nitin is a founding member of Plaksha University in India, a new model of engineering education and research through collective philanthropy to transform higher education in India. He also serves as a founding Trustee of Ashoka University in India.

Jerry Wind:

Jerry Wind, an internationally renowned and award-winning academician, is currently the Lauder Professor Emeritus and Professor of Marketing at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He joined Wharton in 1967 with a doctorate from Stanford and took an emeritus status in 2017. His pioneering research on organizational buying behavior, market segmentation, conjoint analysis, and marketing strategy has resulted in him being one of the most cited authors in marketing. He is also a prolific writer, having authored and edited 30 books, published over 300 articles, and edited top marketing journals. Among his many innovations at Wharton, he led the development of Wharton Executive MBA, the Lauder Institute and Wharton School Publishing. He also founded and directed for three decades the Wharton Think Tank – the Wharton SEI Center for Advanced Studies in Management - whose mission was to ensure the relevance of management research and education to the evolving needs of business and society in the 21st century. His contributions in the field of Marketing have earned him numerous awards including the 4 major marketing awards: Buck Weaver, Parlin, Converse, and AMA/Irwin Distinguished Educator Award. He was inducted to the inaugural group of AMA Fellows and is a 2017 inductee into the Marketing Hall of Fame. He was one of the original Legends in Marketing, with an 8-volume anthology published by Sage in 2014. He has consulted with over 100 companies, sits on the advisory boards of various companies and nonprofit organizations, and testifies in intellectual property cases. He is a trustee of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Curtis Institute of Music and Grounds for Sculpture. He is a co-founder of the first private, non-profit university in Israel, The Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya. His current research explores marketing-driven business strategy, the Network Challenge; reinventing advertising; creativity and innovation; and challenging our mental models. He is the co-founder of the Purple Project for Democracy and of the Reimagine Education global competition and conference.

More information on Transformation in Times of Crisis can be found on the official book website: www.transformationintimesofcrisis.com

