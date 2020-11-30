  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Magal Security Systems Ltd. to Present at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on December 3, 2020

November 30, 2020 | About: NAS:MAGS -1.21%

PR Newswire

YEHUD, Israel, Nov. 30, 2020

YEHUD, Israel, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ GMS: MAGS) today announced that Dror Sharon, CEO and Kobi Vinokur, CFO will host a virtual presentation at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. EDT, and conduct one-on-one meetings the same day.

Mr. Dror Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Magal, said, "Magal looks forward to participating in this unique investor event that allows the Company to present along with other leaders in the security sector and provide context on our differentiated business model. Magal presentation will highlight our strategy to grow our business and maximize shareholder value."

The Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference will take place on December 2nd through the 3rd. To register for the event, and book a one-on-one meeting with Magal Security Systems, please use the following link: http://imperialcapital-sic.com/#schedule.

About Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Magal is a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, as well as site management. Over the past 45 years, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor–made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 100 countries – under some of the most challenging conditions. Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis4G – our 4th generation, cutting–edge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of home–grown PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems), Symphony – our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) security solutions.

About Imperial Capital

At Imperial Capital, we measure success by the profitable opportunities and expert service we provide to corporate issuers and institutional investors. A strong commitment to extensive research and efficient execution enables our firm to offer specific and unique insights across the entire capital structure of issuers in the Americas and Europe, while our operations team provides the ability to manage the closing and settlement transactions in both public and private securities. Together, the 250+ Imperial Capital employees provide familiarity, stability, consistency and peace of mind to our many clients.

For more information:

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Diane Hill, Assistant to the CEO

+972-3-539-1421

[email protected]

www.magalsecurity.com

IR Contact:

Brett Maas

Managing Partner

Hayden IR

+1 646-536-7331

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magal-security-systems-ltd-to-present-at-the-imperial-capital-security-investor-conference-on-december-3-2020-301181649.html

SOURCE Magal Security Systems Ltd


