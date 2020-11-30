  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Moberg Pharma obtains positive decision from the Swedish Tax Agency regarding the Lex Asea distribution of the shares in OncoZenge

November 30, 2020

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moberg Pharma AB (publ) ("Moberg Pharma" or the "Company") has obtained a positive decision confirming that the Swedish Tax Agency shares the Company's assessment that the Company's proposed distribution of the shares in OncoZenge qualifies as a Lex Asea distribution in accordance with chapter 42, section 16 of the Income Tax Act, which means that the distribution will not be subject to taxation for the Company's shareholders.

The board of directors of Moberg Pharma has proposed that the extraordinary general meeting to be held tomorrow, 1 December 2020, approves to distribute all of the Company's shares in the subsidiary OncoZenge through a Lex Asea distribution with a contemplated record date in January/February 2021.

The Company now has a obtained a decision confirming that the Swedish Tax Agency shares the Company's assessment that the Company's proposed distribution of the shares in OncoZenge qualifies as a Lex Asea distribution in accordance with chapter 42, section 16 of the Income Tax Act with, which means that the distribution will not be subject to taxation for Moberg Pharma's shareholders.

For additional information, please contact:
Anna Ljung
CEO
Phone: + 46 70 766 60 30
e-mail: [email protected]

Mark Beveridge
VP Finance
Phone: + 46 76 805 82 88
e-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/moberg-pharma/r/moberg-pharma-obtains-positive-decision-from-the-swedish-tax-agency-regarding-the-lex-asea-distribut,c3246153

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1662/3246153/1341952.pdf

Moberg Pharma obtains positive decision from the Swedish Tax Agency regarding the Lex Asea distribution of the shares in OncoZenge

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moberg-pharma-obtains-positive-decision-from-the-swedish-tax-agency-regarding-the-lex-asea-distribution-of-the-shares-in-oncozenge-301181582.html

SOURCE Moberg Pharma


