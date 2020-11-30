  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Skanska builds highway in Norway, for about NOK 3 billion, about SEK 2.9 billion

November 30, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SKBSY +0.95%

PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2020

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contact with the Norwegian Public Roads Administration on building a motorway between Bærum and Hole municipality in Eastern Norway. The contract is worth about NOK 3 billion, about SEK 2.9 billion, will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the fourth quarter 2020.

The aim of the project is to replace today's winding and narrow road with a modern four-lane motorway, which will significantly improve safety and accessibility for travelers on what is an important exit and transport route in Eastern Norway.

After today's signing, the project will enter into the collaboration phase between Skanska with partners and the client, before starting the construction work in February 2021. The work consists of four tunnels and eight bridges. The length of the road is 8.4 kilometers and in total 3 million cubic meters of different masses will be moved in the project.

To ensure enough protection of external environment aspects throughout the project, Skanska will certify E16 Bjørum - Skaret according to CEEQUAL, which is an internationally recognized certification standard for infrastructure.

Skanska is one of the leading development- and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 70 billion and more than 15,200 employees in its Nordic operations during 2019.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, Head of Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-highway-in-norway--for-about-nok-3-billion--about-sek-2-9-billion,c3246373

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-builds-highway-in-norway-for-about-nok-3-billion-about-sek-2-9-billion-301181651.html

SOURCE Skanska


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)