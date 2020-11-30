IPM Launches Innovative Program for Rheumatoid Arthritis

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Integrated Prescription Management (IPM), a leading pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company, has signed a contract with Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, to launch a ground-breaking personalized multibiomarker program for people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Vectra® is an advanced blood test that helps physicians understand the extent of patients' inflammation, predict the risk of permanent joint damage, and determine the appropriate course of treatment. Since symptoms can vary widely based upon each person's unique genetic makeup, Vectra measures the levels of 12 protein biomarkers in the blood and combines them into a quantitative score. If the score stays below a certain threshold, the patient may not have to progress from methotrexate to an expensive biologic, potentially saving plan sponsors more than $5,000 a month.

"RA represents one of the highest cost disease states, and there is significant evidence that Vectra can improve patient outcomes while lowering healthcare costs for our members," said Rich Adams, chief operating officer at IPM. "We look forward to working with Myriad to collect further clinical evidence supporting the value of these tests and to increase access among our members."

Nearly 1.5 million Americans live with RA, a chronic disease that affects women two to three times more often than men. It primarily affects the joints – especially in the hands and feet – but it can also affect other parts of the body, including the heart, lungs and blood vessels. RA causes pain, swelling and redness in the affected joints. Over time, cartilage and bone can become irreversibly damaged, causing permanent disability.

"We're excited to work with an innovative organization like IPM that is focused on patient outcomes at the lowest net cost," said Greg Abram, vice president of payer markets at Myriad Genetics. "This represents a great opportunity for patients with RA to get an objective measure as they consider treatment options with their physician."

About IPM

Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) is a full-service, middle market PBM that works with self-funded employer groups, brokers, TPAs, and behavioral health facilitates around the country. Founded in 2009, IPM provides high-touch service, powerful analytics, and strategic cost-containment solutions. The company is a four-time honoree on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and was named PBM Provider of the Year by the Business Excellence Awards in 2014. IPM is headquartered in Fresno, CA and maintains regional offices in Dallas, TX and Atlanta, GA.

About Vectra®

Vectra is a multi-biomarker molecular blood test that provides an objective and personalized measure of inflammatory disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Vectra provides unsurpassed ability to predict radiographic progression and can help guide medical management decisions with the goal of improving patient outcomes. Vectra testing is performed at a state-of-the-art CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) facility. Test results are reported to the physician five to seven days from shipping of the specimen. Physicians can receive test results by fax or the private web portal, VectraView.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives: transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myPath, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice CDx, Vectra, Prequel, Foresight, GeneSight, riskScore and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G.

