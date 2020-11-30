ESE Entertainment is Presenting at Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK" Livestream Conference on Tuesday December 1, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE") (TSXV: ESE) (OTCPK: ENTEF), a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports, is pleased to announce that ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream conference on December 1, 2020.

Konrad Wasiela, ESE Entertainment CEO, will update investors on ESE's latest technological advances, the recent surge in business from its esports division, plus the company's record revenue growth, all as the company pursues the multi-billion dollar verticals in gaming and esports.

ESE's live presentation will take place at 1:00 PM Eastern, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The 20-minute presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

For those unable to join the live event, a video of the presentation will be posted later.

About "Next Super Stock Live!" conference:

Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!" The conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

Recent Company Highlights in 2020:

November 26 , 2020 The company entered into an asset purchase agreement with the owner of K1CK Esports (K1CK). K1CK is a top esports team and gaming franchise, whose team has already been integrated into ESE through licensing and management agreements. The acquisition of intellectual property pursuant to the asset purchase agreement will be the final step, allowing ESE to rapidly scale and increase the value of the K1CK brand on a global level.

The distribution deal gives ESE direct exposure to the United States market. Operating through this agreement, ESE aims to expand its revenue opportunities through content creation that supports sales of ESE products and increases exposure of ESE's brand.

November 2, 2020 The company provided a corporate update by its chief executive officer, Konrad Wasiela , to help the company's new and existing investors better understand its existing operations and future objectives.

The company announced it a marketing partnership agreement with and the official Polish national digital motorsport tournament to organize and execute the marketing and digital activities. August 17, 2020 The company announced it commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol ESE.



About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE Entertainment is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to the planned benefits from the Agreement and strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of and ESE. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ese-entertainment-is-presenting-at-wall-street-reporters-next-super-stock-livestream-conference-on-tuesday-december-1-2020-301181569.html

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.