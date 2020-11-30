Appian Connected Claims Solution Available in AWS Marketplace

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced that Appian Connected Claims is now available in AWS Marketplace . Appian Connected Claims is designed to reduce the operational complexity of insurance claims and deliver real-time, full visibility into the claims lifecycle. It is a suite of integrated, modular, and configurable applications built on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform . AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"It is imperative that insurers find new ways to increase efficiency and reduce money lost in claims processing," said Michael Heffner, Vice President of Solutions and Industry Go To Market at Appian. "Appian Connected Claims augments human decision-making and speed with integrated AI and RPA to accelerate and optimize claims management while always keeping humans in control of the process. And, it is fast and easy to deploy because it's low-code."

Appian Connected Claims unifies data from an insurer's existing claims systems and databases (without migrating the data) to create a single 360-degree view of the customer and the claim. Using the built-in artificial intelligence of Appian Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Appian Connected Claims can save thousands of person-hours per year by eliminating manual form intake, using AI to convert unstructured data locked in forms into structured data without human intervention. Appian RPA further-accelerates processing and eliminates manual errors by using bots to access non-API legacy systems for data retrieval and updates across back-end systems.

Appian Connected Claims delivers faster claims settlement at lower cost while also improving customer experience through:

Data unification across all underlying systems and databases through Appian no-code integration that eliminates the need to migrate any enterprise data

Full 360-degree visibility, enabling partners and external parties to directly engage and collaborate in the claims process

Reduction of claims leakage by enabling insurers to standardize and automate processes across their entire enterprise

Fast deployment in weeks through easy low-code configuration

For more information on Appian Connected Claims, https://www.appian.com/connected-claims/ .

To find the Appian solutions in AWS Marketplace, go to https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B08LFXZZ6B.

For a free trial of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform, go to https://www.appian.com/platform/free-trial/ .

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

