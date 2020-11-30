Nielsen Names Jamie Moldafsky As Chief Marketing And Communications Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) announced today that Jamie Moldafsky, a three-decade marketing veteran, will join as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, effective immediately.

Previously, Moldafsky was Chief Marketing Officer at Wells Fargo Bank, where, for nine years, she was responsible for the full scope of marketing, including Global Brand Strategy and Management, Product Marketing, Media, Research and Analytics, Meetings, Events and Sponsorships and Reputation.

Prior to Wells Fargo, Moldafsky held a series of senior Marketing, Communications and General Management roles at American Express, Charles Schwab and Whirlpool Corp., where she was GM of KitchenAid.

As Nielsen continues to revolutionize its leading measurement solutions in order to account for fundamental shifts in audience behavior—giving agencies, brands and media owners a better and more reflective understanding of markets—Moldafsky will be instrumental in reshaping Nielsen's brand and product presence at a critical time.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jamie to Nielsen. She is a seasoned marketing and communications professional with experience in a range of industries, and invaluable expertise in marketing and communications," said David Kenny, CEO of Nielsen. "Jamie's ability to apply best in class marketing solutions, engage in thought leadership and deploy successful strategies for reputation management will help us accelerate our partnerships with the industry and turbocharge the next era of Nielsen's business."

Moldafsky said, "I'm excited to join Nielsen at such a transformative time in the industry. I look forward to leveraging my past experiences and relationships to help Nielsen achieve its ambitious goals and vision."

In November, Nielsen announced the sale of Nielsen Connect to Advent International. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

