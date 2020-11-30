  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires JP Warner Associates, Inc.

November 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:AJG -0.42%

PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 30, 2020

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Wayne, Pa.-based JP Warner Associates, Inc., dba Warner Benefits. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Founded in 1997, JP Warner Associates is a traditional employee benefits consultant with offices in Wayne and Lehigh Valley, Pa. The team offers group benefit plan and human resource consulting services, as well as individual coverages, primarily to clients across Philadelphia suburbs and the Lehigh Valley region. Jonathan P. Warner, CEBS, and his team in Wayne will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Tom Belmont Jr., head of Gallagher's Atlantic region employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

"Jon and his team are highly respected and will add to Gallagher's deep consulting capabilities in the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area, as well as expand our services into the Lehigh Valley," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman President and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome them to our growing company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella

Media: Linda J. Collins

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-4009/ [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-jp-warner-associates-inc-301180673.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


