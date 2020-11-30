Deloitte Advisory (Hong Kong) Limited Partners with Qualys to Boost its Cyber Services

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that its innovative Qualys Cloud Platform and associated applications, including Qualys VMDR® (Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response), the newly announced Multi-Vector EDR, and the upcoming Next-gen Analytics and Incidence Response, will be available via the Deloitte Hong Kong Cyber service.

Deloitte Hong Kong offers managed services to meet their client's vulnerability and threat management requirements and provide visibility across its entire hybrid IT environment. Its vulnerability management solution, powered by technology providers such as Qualys, delivers asset discovery and inventory, vulnerability assessment including configuration controls, threat prioritization, patch, and incidence response.

"The cyberattack surface is expanding, and attackers have more avenues and devices to exploit, which is ushering in a new managed approach to security that leaves behind outdated point solutions," said Miro Pihkanen, Cyber Partner, Deloitte Hong Kong. "Providing clients with advanced 24-7 protection is important to us. Integrating the highly scalable Qualys Cloud Platform into our managed solution gives us access to Qualys' innovative cloud-based security and compliance solutions and provides the intelligent analytics we need to effectively protect our clients."

"Deloitte Hong Kong is a leader in providing managed security services and is known for its state-of-the-art Cyber Services," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "Integrating Qualys solutions allows Deloitte Hong Kong to offer clients a one-stop solution and managed services for a more holistic vulnerability and threat management solution, with relevant context and real-time analysis at scale, for full visibility across their hybrid IT environments, drastically reducing the time to remediate or mitigate critical vulnerabilities."

Qualys VMDR, Multi-Vector EDR and upcoming Next-Gen Analytics and Incidence Response

Qualys VMDR provides an all-in-one cloud-based app that automates the entire vulnerability management cycle across on-premises, endpoints, cloud, mobile, containers, OT, and IoT environments – significantly accelerating the ability for organizations to respond to threats and prevent breaches. Qualys offers an endpoint detection and response solution for clients looking to recognize suspicious patterns and uncover hidden incidents. Qualys Multi-Vector EDR provides vital context and comprehensive visibility to the entire attack chain, from prevention to detection to response – all from a single solution.

Additionally, Qualys plans to launch a Next-Gen Security Analytics and Incident Response product line that natively integrates and correlates security telemetry across the security stack. The solution will integrate Qualys and third-party products such as O365, AWS CloudTrail, SecurityHub, Zoom, Salesforce, and Firewalls, IPS/IDS, Proxy, VPNs, AVs, etc. into a cohesive security incident and response platform. It includes native support for User and Asset Behavior Profiling and Analytics (UEBA), threat hunting, intelligence, and automated response with out-of-the-box support for MITRE ATT&CK detection use cases.

