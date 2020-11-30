Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Baxter International Inc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Sells Zoetis Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc

Investment company Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Baxter International Inc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, sells Zoetis Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund. As of 2020Q3, Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund owns 33 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ICE,

ICE, Added Positions: BAX, RB., ADP, PM, MC, V, PG, DHR, ABT, BDX, TMO, FIS, BATS, REL, HEIA, ULVR, KO, NKE, RI, MCO, ROP, REN, FOXA, CPR, FOX,

BAX, RB., ADP, PM, MC, V, PG, DHR, ABT, BDX, TMO, FIS, BATS, REL, HEIA, ULVR, KO, NKE, RI, MCO, ROP, REN, FOXA, CPR, FOX, Reduced Positions: ZTS, ACN, FDS, OR, SAP, EXPN, MSFT,

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.) - 2,622,408 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,161,608 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 2,841,532 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04% Visa Inc (V) - 755,053 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 997,635 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $105.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 514,482 shares as of .

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,507,754 shares as of .

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 32.42%. The purchase prices were between $366.75 and $426.15, with an estimated average price of $397.74. The stock is now traded at around $496.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 80,741 shares as of .

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 26.31%. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $160.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund still held 263,262 shares as of .

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund reduced to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 20.3%. The sale prices were between $322.6 and $360.92, with an estimated average price of $345.3. The stock is now traded at around $332.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund still held 76,924 shares as of .