IVA Worldwide Fund Buys Wells Fargo, Heineken NV, Tapestry Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, LKQ Corp, Oracle Corp

November 30, 2020 | About: WFC -3.69% HEIA +0% TPR -2.34% QRTEP.PFD +0% BRK.A -1.12% LKQ -2.11% BMW +0% ABI +0% BRK.B -1.24% CFR -3.66%

Investment company IVA Worldwide Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Heineken NV, Tapestry Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, LKQ Corp, Oracle Corp, Hyundai Motor Co, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IVA Worldwide Fund. As of 2020Q3, IVA Worldwide Fund owns 64 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Charles de Vaulx's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charles+de+vaulx/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Charles de Vaulx
  1. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) - 1,099,087 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.76%
  2. Astellas Pharma Inc (4503) - 5,154,800 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.71%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 346,842 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.59%
  4. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 1,097,187 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
  5. Cie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR) - 897,448 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.6%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

IVA Worldwide Fund initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,681,197 shares as of .

New Purchase: Heineken NV (HEIA)

IVA Worldwide Fund initiated holding in Heineken NV. The purchase prices were between $74.72 and $86.62, with an estimated average price of $79.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 267,534 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

IVA Worldwide Fund initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 433,827 shares as of .

New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEP.PFD)

IVA Worldwide Fund initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.2 and $105.15, with an estimated average price of $99.89. The stock is now traded at around $98.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,501 shares as of .

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.

Sold Out: Hyundai Motor Co (005380)

IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Hyundai Motor Co. The sale prices were between $98200 and $185000, with an estimated average price of $148411.

Sold Out: Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCM)

IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Newcrest Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.69 and $36.8, with an estimated average price of $33.24.

Sold Out: Okinawa Cellular Telephone Co (9436)

IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Okinawa Cellular Telephone Co. The sale prices were between $3960 and $4275, with an estimated average price of $4147.12.

Sold Out: Genting Malaysia Bhd (4715)

IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Genting Malaysia Bhd. The sale prices were between $2.08 and $2.61, with an estimated average price of $2.31.

Sold Out: Kiwoom Securities Co Ltd (039490)

IVA Worldwide Fund sold out a holding in Kiwoom Securities Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $84200 and $118000, with an estimated average price of $102491.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 53.41%. The sale prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $343474.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.68%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 171 shares as of .

Reduced: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in LKQ Corp by 42.48%. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.95%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 1,967,581 shares as of .

Reduced: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG by 28.76%. The sale prices were between $54.7 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 1,099,087 shares as of .

Reduced: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI)

IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.17%. The sale prices were between $43.43 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 219,012 shares as of .

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.59%. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $228.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 346,842 shares as of .

Reduced: Cie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR)

IVA Worldwide Fund reduced to a holding in Cie Financiere Richemont SA by 28.6%. The sale prices were between $56.5 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $60.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. IVA Worldwide Fund still held 897,448 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Charles de Vaulx. Also check out:

1. Charles de Vaulx's Undervalued Stocks
2. Charles de Vaulx's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Charles de Vaulx's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Charles de Vaulx keeps buying

