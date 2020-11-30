  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cree, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

November 30, 2020 | About: NAS:CREE -1.71%


Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) today announced that its senior management will present at the following virtual investor conferences:





  • Neill Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on December 1, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. ET.






  • Gregg Lowe, Chief Executive Officer, and Neill Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on December 2, 2020 at 4:10 p.m. ET.




A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the Investor section of Cree’s website. To access the webcasts, please visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cree.com%2Fevents.cfm[/url].



About Cree, Inc.



Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed® power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors and lighting class LEDs. Cree’s Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. Cree’s LED product families include blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs and lighting-class power LEDs targeted for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation and specialty lighting applications.



For additional product and Company information, please refer to [url="]www.cree.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005800/en/


