Forest Road Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit, which includes an exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 3,900,000 additional units. The offering resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of $300 million.The Company’s units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the ticker symbol "FRX.U" on November 25, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin trading separately, the Company expects that the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “FRX” and “FRX WS,” respectively.The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its search for a target business operating in the technology, media and telecommunications space.The Company is led by Keith L. Horn, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Tom Staggs, Chairperson of the Strategic Advisory Committee and Director, Kevin Mayer, Strategic Advisor, Zachary Tarica, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Chief Investment Officer, Salil Mehta, Chief Financial Officer, and Idan Shani, Chief Operating Officer. The team also includes strategic advisors Mark Burg and Shaquille O'Neal, as well as independent directors Peter Schlessel, Sheila A. Stamps, Teresa Miles Walsh and Martin Luther King III.Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as sole bookrunner with Guggenheim Securities acting as co-manager.Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering, an exercise of underwriters’ over-allotment option and a simultaneous private placement of warrants, $300,000,000 was placed in the Company’s trust account. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of November 30, 2020 reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the initial public offering and the private placement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

