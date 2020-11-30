  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO – This technology is going to double our addressable market

November 30, 2020 | About: FIVN +2.69%

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Officer of Five9 Rowan Trollope had a clear message:

  1. The acquisition of San Francisco-based Inference Solutions could roughly double the company’s total addressable market.
  2. The dual drivers of enterprise transitions to cloud and digitization have been turbo-charged by COVID-19.
  3. Some of the changes due to COVID-19 are a permanent feature of the business landscape going forward: “[T]his is a labor shift from in-person to contact center. And I don’t think that’s going to go back.

In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business, the impact of COVID-19, the impact of the innovation surrounding Alexa and Google Assistant, and all of technology.

Read: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan: This technology is going to double our addressable market

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA5Mzk5NyMzODQ4NzcwIzIxMjU0Njg=
c43bcf25-45f3-4ae3-8dbd-6f9e4aa4058b

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)