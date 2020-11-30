  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Bagel Bites is Searching for One Fan to Recreate the Iconic 90's Jingle for a $10k Payday

November 30, 2020 | About: NAS:KHC +0.3%


The past eight months have been a blur, and the lyrics to the Bagel Bites iconic 90’s jingle (“pizza in the morning, pizza in the evenin’, pizza at suppertime”) have never been more true. Many of us really are eating pizza anytime, especially as we wrap-up 2020 like a giant white elephant gift.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005772/en/

Bagel Bites is Searching for One Fan to Recreate the Iconic 90’s Jingle for a $10k Payday (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bagel Bites is Searching for One Fan to Recreate the Iconic 90's Jingle for a $10k Payday (Graphic: Business Wire)



Bagel Bites pizza snacks wants to help end 2020 on a high note, perhaps even a falsetto, byasking fans to remix their classic jingle to see if they have what it takes to land a rockin’ dream job as the first ever “Bagel Bites Bopper.”



“We know people are looking for ways to keep themselves safe and entertained this holiday season, especially as we’re spending more time indoors than ever before,” says Maya McDonald, Brand Activations Lead for Bagel Bites pizza snacks. “In addition to landing an epic dream job that comes with a $10,000 payday, the winner will also receive a year’s supply of delicious Bagel Bites pizza snacks — which I think we can all agree, is worth more than the money and fame.”



Whether you want to create an acoustic indie version to soothe the pizza snack-loving soul, or perform your own interpretive dance to the familiar jingle, fans can showcase their unique take at [url="]bagelbops.com[/url] now through Dec. 10.



The final video and winning jingle will be featured on Bagel Bites pizza snacks’ social channels. Fans can follow the conversation online through the Bagel Bites [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]TikTok[/url] or [url="]Instagram[/url] channels.



ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY



We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting [url="]www.kraftheinzcompany.com[/url] or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005772/en/


