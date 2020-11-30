  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

November 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:MMM -2.26%


3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:





  • Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 8:10 a.m. EST.




This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M’s Investor Relations website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.3M.com[/url].



About 3M



At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at [url="]www.3M.com[/url] or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005805/en/


