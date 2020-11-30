  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Rubius Therapeutics to Participate in Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

November 30, 2020 | About: RUBY -8.47%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™, today announced that Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on December 1, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics was recently named among the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, and its manufacturing site was recently named 2020 Top 5 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island among medium-sized companies by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

Contacts:

Investors
Elhan Webb, Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media
Marissa Hanify, Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Dan Budwick, 1AB
+1 (973) 271-6085
[email protected]

