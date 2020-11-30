Hutchinson Clinic Deploys eRAD RIS to Improve Workflows and Integrations

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eRAD, a subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a leading provider of radiology image and data management software solutions, announced today that Hutchinson Clinic went live with eRAD's RIS, Referring Physician Portal, Patient Portal, and RADAR, eRAD's secure communications platform. The combined solution will improve integrations and workflows across the organization and greatly increase efficiencies.

Hutchinson Clinic is a multi-specialty medical clinic in Hutchinson, Kansas. As such, its need to move data easily across the different departments in the practice is paramount. When Hutchinson Clinic grew its radiology volumes, interoperability issues and constricting workflows became more problematic. "Flexibility was a key priority," said Jeremiah Wondra, Director of Radiology for Hutchinson Clinic. "Healthcare is constantly changing and evolving, and so we needed adaptable workflows."

Along with cleaner workflows, eRAD delivered solutions that support seamless integration points across the clinic, including integration with EMR. "With eRAD RIS, we see immediate improvement in our day-to-day operations and will be prepared to implement more advanced workflows," said Wondra. "Interoperability with other existing IT solutions enables us to respond as technology and operational requirements evolve."

eRAD's implementation team demonstrated how flexibility drives all aspects of its approach. "COVID interrupted our deployment plans," said Wondra. "But despite changing timelines and travel restrictions that limited on-site presence, among other challenges, eRAD delivered on its customer promises. eRAD's implementation team was able to successfully deploy the RIS within our revised schedule, and we are very pleased with all the installation efforts."

Dave Cunningham, VP of Sales for eRAD, added, "In order to improve radiology department workflows in multi-specialty practices like Hutchinson Clinic, one must take into consideration how all of the different departments interact with radiology. By providing a solution that allows for multiple points of integration, eRAD can improve efficiencies across the entire multi-specialty organization. We are excited to see this impact across Hutchinson's operations."

About Hutchinson Clinic

Hutchinson Clinic, located in Hutchinson, KS, is a team of more than 100 providers that offer the highest possible quality of comprehensive medical and surgical care. The Diagnostic Imaging department performs nearly 70,000 exams every year and provides a wide range of radiology services, including general radiology, 3D digital mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, Nuclear Medicine, CT, ultrasound, MRI, DEXA, and PET-CT.

For more information, visit www.hutchclinic.com

About eRAD, Inc.

eRAD offers a complete suite of workflow solutions for the imaging industry. Its EHR-Certified RIS, web-based PACS, and multi-site workflow solutions are used by teleradiology businesses, specialty reading groups, multi-site reading groups, hospitals, and outpatient imaging centers. With over 500 installations in the U.S. and abroad, eRAD's products are available as cloud-based hosted solutions, or as in-house enterprise solutions. For more information, visit www.erad.com.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 334 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Arizona, and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has approximately 8,600 employees.

For more information, visit www.radnet.com.

