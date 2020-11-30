At 60 Million Visits, Allrecipes Sets Record-High Traffic As Site Helps People Create Thanksgiving Meals In An Unprecedented Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Allrecipes reports that its website experienced 59.6 million visits during Thanksgiving week (Friday—Thursday, November 20—26), up 18.4% year over year, as people across the country sought advice for making their holiday meals in a different time. The site helped more cooks this Thanksgiving than ever before, with its largest-ever number of visits on both Thanksgiving eve (12.8 million, up 14.9% YOY) and Thanksgiving Day (14.3 million, up 26.7% YOY).

"Even with the challenges caused by the pandemic, people were determined to celebrate this Thanksgiving holiday. They may have altered their plans and changed their traditions, but they made the most of it nonetheless," said Catherine Levene, President, Meredith Digital. "Although people tried new things and made adjustments to their meals, they also sought comforting dishes that were reminiscent of years' past. Thanksgiving served as a moment to spend more time in the kitchen, with many starting their holiday baking in a big way. We're grateful to our Allrecipes community for continuing to share recipes, ideas, and joy as we all look for inspiration and guidance this season."

As people prepared meals for smaller groups, views of recipes for turkey breast were up 96% YOY. In addition to turkey, households prepared whole chickens (recipe views up 150% YOY), prime rib (recipe views up 67% YOY) and salmon (recipe views up 61% YOY). Many new cooks opted to keep it simple, with views of recipes that included the word "basic" in their title up 41% YOY and "beginner" in their title jumping 83% YOY. As people missed celebrating with family, cooks sought the advice and cooking approaches of previous generations. Views of recipes that include "Grandma" in their title grew by 27% YOY, with top choices including Grandma's Corn Bread Stuffing, Apple Pie by Grandma Ople and Grandma's Corn Pudding.

Allrecipes' Most Popular Thanksgiving 2020 Dishes

(most viewed on Thanksgiving Eve/Day)

Best Green Bean Casserole Perfect Pumpkin Pie Candied Yams Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Grandma's Corn Bread Dressing Sweet Potato Pie I Basic Mashed Potatoes Turkey Brine Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

Similar to last year, pies remained the top dessert choice (recipe views up 22% YOY). The most popular pie choice was pumpkin pie (recipe views up 50% YOY). Views of sweet potato pie recipes jumped 106% YOY and views of peanut butter pie recipes were up 16% YOY.

Cocktails were in strong demand (recipe views up 33% YOY) with top choices including Thanksgiving-themed cocktails, Moscow Mules, espresso martinis, and apple cider cocktails. A sign that more gatherings occurred outdoors, views of recipes for mulled wine were up 10% YOY, hot spiked drinks such as cider were up 6% YOY and Baileys hot chocolate was up 60% YOY.

A large number of cooks used the Thanksgiving break to kick-start their Christmas baking, as views of content with "Christmas" in the title surged 101% YOY, with strong excitement for cookies.

ABOUT ALLRECIPES

Allrecipes, the world's largest community-driven food brand, provides trusted resources to more than 60 million home cooks, publishes recipes from home cooks around the world who connect and inspire one another through photos, reviews and videos. Since its launch in 1997, Allrecipes has become a dynamic, indispensable resource for cooks of all skill levels seeking trusted recipes, cooking trends, entertaining ideas, every day and holiday meal solutions, grocery savings information and practical cooking tips. The brand helps cooks shop, budget and make healthy, sustainable choices in the kitchen. In addition to the site, Allrecipes produces content across numerous platforms, including voice skills, smart appliances, apps and podcasts. Allrecipes Magazine, the magazine industry's first large-scale digital-to-print brand extension, reaches an audience of 9.8 million. Published six times a year, the magazine has grown rapidly to a 1.4 million rate base from 500,000 at its inception six years ago.

ABOUT MEREDITH DATA STUDIO

Meredith Data Studio is Meredith Corporation's in-house research and insights division, leveraging the company's massive scale and unparalleled access to women to uncover timely information and projections about their habits, preferences and motivations. Using its vast, proprietary first-party data, Meredith Data Studio offers its advertising partners full-service data solutions featuring predictive analytics, paid consulting and self-service tools, which deliver precisely targeted audience and contextual advertising to help inform marketing, product and business strategies.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-60-million-visits-allrecipes-sets-record-high-traffic-as-site-helps-people-create-thanksgiving-meals-in-an-unprecedented-year-301181807.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation