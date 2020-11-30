Heska Corp (HSKA) EVP, International Diagnostics Jason D Aroesty Sold $1.7 million of Shares

EVP, International Diagnostics of Heska Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason D Aroesty (insider trades) sold 13,334 shares of HSKA on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $126.86 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Heska Corp is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and supporting veterinary products. The Company's core focus is on the canine and feline companion animal health markets. Heska Corp has a market cap of $1.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.02 with and P/S ratio of 6.24. Heska Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Heska Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of HSKA stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $127.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.95% since.

Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of HSKA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $125.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.36% since.

