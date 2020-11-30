  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Heska Corp (HSKA) EVP, International Diagnostics Jason D Aroesty Sold $1.7 million of Shares

November 30, 2020 | About: HSKA -1.95%

EVP, International Diagnostics of Heska Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason D Aroesty (insider trades) sold 13,334 shares of HSKA on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $126.86 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Heska Corp is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and supporting veterinary products. The Company's core focus is on the canine and feline companion animal health markets. Heska Corp has a market cap of $1.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.02 with and P/S ratio of 6.24. Heska Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Heska Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, International Diagnostics Jason D Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of HSKA stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $126.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.
  • COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of HSKA stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $127.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.95% since.
  • Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of HSKA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $125.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.36% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HSKA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)