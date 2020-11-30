IVA International Fund Buys Heineken NV, MITIE Group PLC, Sells Hyundai Motor Co, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, AIB Group PLC

Investment company IVA International Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Heineken NV, MITIE Group PLC, sells Hyundai Motor Co, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, AIB Group PLC, H U Group Holdings Inc, Bureau Veritas SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IVA International Fund. As of 2020Q3, IVA International Fund owns 73 stocks with a total value of $675 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HEIA,

HEIA, Added Positions: MTO,

MTO, Reduced Positions: BMW, AIBG, 4544, BVI, ABI, CFR, 4503, 4527, SW, EB5, SLB, 035250, H02, GRUMAB, 012330, BOKA, BOL, PUB, BBL-R, 033780, NESN, FRAGUAB, AENA, UBSG, ODET, GMEXICOB, EMAARMALLS, CHDRAUIB, AIR, AM, 016580, 01045, 2659, 023590, MF, VCT, SINA, PINFRA, J37, NEM, KSB3, 500490, INCH, BIDU, Q, IPS, 9783, 9436, 086450, 7279, 2461, 00045, LOMA, CRTO, WPP, ANDINA-B, SFPI, FENG, PINFRAL, 7749, WPP, 9760, 6678, 6151, 02008, 7979, RA,

BMW, AIBG, 4544, BVI, ABI, CFR, 4503, 4527, SW, EB5, SLB, 035250, H02, GRUMAB, 012330, BOKA, BOL, PUB, BBL-R, 033780, NESN, FRAGUAB, AENA, UBSG, ODET, GMEXICOB, EMAARMALLS, CHDRAUIB, AIR, AM, 016580, 01045, 2659, 023590, MF, VCT, SINA, PINFRA, J37, NEM, KSB3, 500490, INCH, BIDU, Q, IPS, 9783, 9436, 086450, 7279, 2461, 00045, LOMA, CRTO, WPP, ANDINA-B, SFPI, FENG, PINFRAL, 7749, WPP, 9760, 6678, 6151, 02008, 7979, RA, Sold Out: 005380, 6406, 8008, 7483, 011040, 4008, 9715, 4715, 039490, UNA, 016800, AGI, 01112,

For the details of IVA International Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iva+international+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 634,726 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23% Astellas Pharma Inc (4503) - 2,550,500 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.13% Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) - 521,607 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.86% H U Group Holdings Inc (4544) - 1,138,900 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.41% Bureau Veritas SA (BVI) - 1,153,741 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.64%

IVA International Fund initiated holding in Heineken NV. The purchase prices were between $74.72 and $86.62, with an estimated average price of $79.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 172,476 shares as of 2020-09-30.

IVA International Fund added to a holding in MITIE Group PLC by 166.68%. The purchase prices were between $0.31 and $0.45, with an estimated average price of $0.36. The stock is now traded at around $0.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,857,632 shares as of 2020-09-30.

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Hyundai Motor Co. The sale prices were between $98200 and $185000, with an estimated average price of $148411.

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Fujitech Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1806 and $2387, with an estimated average price of $2052.21.

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Inc. The sale prices were between $1667 and $1939, with an estimated average price of $1821.48.

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Doshisha Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1574 and $2174, with an estimated average price of $1892.47.

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Kyung Dong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $9080 and $17300, with an estimated average price of $12487.4.

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3290 and $3660, with an estimated average price of $3495.53.

IVA International Fund reduced to a holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG by 33.86%. The sale prices were between $54.7 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. IVA International Fund still held 521,607 shares as of 2020-09-30.

IVA International Fund reduced to a holding in AIB Group PLC by 49.91%. The sale prices were between $0.86 and $1.26, with an estimated average price of $1.08. The stock is now traded at around $1.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. IVA International Fund still held 10,871,525 shares as of 2020-09-30.

IVA International Fund reduced to a holding in H U Group Holdings Inc by 33.41%. The sale prices were between $2282 and $2874, with an estimated average price of $2555.08. The stock is now traded at around $2826.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. IVA International Fund still held 1,138,900 shares as of 2020-09-30.

IVA International Fund reduced to a holding in Bureau Veritas SA by 34.64%. The sale prices were between $18.53 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. IVA International Fund still held 1,153,741 shares as of 2020-09-30.

IVA International Fund reduced to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 60.85%. The sale prices were between $43.43 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. IVA International Fund still held 162,296 shares as of 2020-09-30.

IVA International Fund reduced to a holding in Cie Financiere Richemont SA by 33.75%. The sale prices were between $56.5 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $60.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. IVA International Fund still held 379,777 shares as of 2020-09-30.