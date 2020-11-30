  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
IVA International Fund Buys Heineken NV, MITIE Group PLC, Sells Hyundai Motor Co, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, AIB Group PLC

November 30, 2020 | About: MTO +0% HEIA +0% BMW +0% AIBG +0% 4544 +0% BVI +0% ABI +0% CFR -3.66% 005380 +0% 6406 +0% 800 +0%

Investment company IVA International Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Heineken NV, MITIE Group PLC, sells Hyundai Motor Co, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, AIB Group PLC, H U Group Holdings Inc, Bureau Veritas SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IVA International Fund. As of 2020Q3, IVA International Fund owns 73 stocks with a total value of $675 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IVA International Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iva+international+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IVA International Fund
  1. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 634,726 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23%
  2. Astellas Pharma Inc (4503) - 2,550,500 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.13%
  3. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) - 521,607 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.86%
  4. H U Group Holdings Inc (4544) - 1,138,900 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.41%
  5. Bureau Veritas SA (BVI) - 1,153,741 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.64%
New Purchase: Heineken NV (HEIA)

IVA International Fund initiated holding in Heineken NV. The purchase prices were between $74.72 and $86.62, with an estimated average price of $79.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 172,476 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: MITIE Group PLC (MTO)

IVA International Fund added to a holding in MITIE Group PLC by 166.68%. The purchase prices were between $0.31 and $0.45, with an estimated average price of $0.36. The stock is now traded at around $0.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,857,632 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: Hyundai Motor Co (005380)

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Hyundai Motor Co. The sale prices were between $98200 and $185000, with an estimated average price of $148411.

Sold Out: Fujitech Co Ltd (6406)

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Fujitech Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1806 and $2387, with an estimated average price of $2052.21.

Sold Out: YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Inc (8008)

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Inc. The sale prices were between $1667 and $1939, with an estimated average price of $1821.48.

Sold Out: Doshisha Co Ltd (7483)

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Doshisha Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1574 and $2174, with an estimated average price of $1892.47.

Sold Out: Kyung Dong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (011040)

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Kyung Dong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $9080 and $17300, with an estimated average price of $12487.4.

Sold Out: Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co Ltd (4008)

IVA International Fund sold out a holding in Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3290 and $3660, with an estimated average price of $3495.53.

Reduced: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

IVA International Fund reduced to a holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG by 33.86%. The sale prices were between $54.7 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. IVA International Fund still held 521,607 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Reduced: AIB Group PLC (AIBG)

IVA International Fund reduced to a holding in AIB Group PLC by 49.91%. The sale prices were between $0.86 and $1.26, with an estimated average price of $1.08. The stock is now traded at around $1.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. IVA International Fund still held 10,871,525 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Reduced: H U Group Holdings Inc (4544)

IVA International Fund reduced to a holding in H U Group Holdings Inc by 33.41%. The sale prices were between $2282 and $2874, with an estimated average price of $2555.08. The stock is now traded at around $2826.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. IVA International Fund still held 1,138,900 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Reduced: Bureau Veritas SA (BVI)

IVA International Fund reduced to a holding in Bureau Veritas SA by 34.64%. The sale prices were between $18.53 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. IVA International Fund still held 1,153,741 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Reduced: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI)

IVA International Fund reduced to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 60.85%. The sale prices were between $43.43 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. IVA International Fund still held 162,296 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Reduced: Cie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR)

IVA International Fund reduced to a holding in Cie Financiere Richemont SA by 33.75%. The sale prices were between $56.5 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $60.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. IVA International Fund still held 379,777 shares as of 2020-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of IVA International Fund. Also check out:

1. IVA International Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. IVA International Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IVA International Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IVA International Fund keeps buying

