Trane Technologies Plc (TT) Chairman and CEO Michael W Lamach Sold $33.6 million of Shares

November 30, 2020 | About: TT +1.91%

Chairman and CEO of Trane Technologies Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael W Lamach (insider trades) sold 232,115 shares of TT on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $144.81 a share. The total sale was $33.6 million.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC is a diversified company. It provides products, services and solutions to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables, and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. Trane Technologies PLC has a market cap of $35.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $146.24 with a P/E ratio of 39.21 and P/S ratio of 2.21. The dividend yield of Trane Technologies PLC stocks is 1.47%. Trane Technologies PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Trane Technologies PLC the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Michael W Lamach sold 232,115 shares of TT stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $144.81. The price of the stock has increased by 0.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President Marcia J Avedon sold 16,000 shares of TT stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $145.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.67% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TT, click here

.

