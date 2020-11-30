  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mongodb Inc (MDB) COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sold $3.9 million of Shares

November 30, 2020 | About: MDB +6.4%

COO and CFO of Mongodb Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Lawrence Gordon (insider trades) sold 14,096 shares of MDB on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $274.09 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

MongoDB Inc develops and sells subscriptions to a modern, general purpose database platform. It also provides post-contract support, training, and consulting services for its offerings. MongoDB Inc has a market cap of $16.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $287.31 with and P/S ratio of 32.86.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MDB stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $249.39. The price of the stock has increased by 15.21% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of MDB stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $274.09. The price of the stock has increased by 4.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Charles M Hazard Jr sold 2,016 shares of MDB stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $225.01. The price of the stock has increased by 27.69% since.
  • Director Dwight A Merriman sold 17,000 shares of MDB stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $226.5. The price of the stock has increased by 26.85% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Cedric Pech sold 600 shares of MDB stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $227. The price of the stock has increased by 26.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MDB, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)