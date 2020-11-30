Mongodb Inc (MDB) COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sold $3.9 million of Shares

COO and CFO of Mongodb Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Lawrence Gordon (insider trades) sold 14,096 shares of MDB on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $274.09 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

MongoDB Inc develops and sells subscriptions to a modern, general purpose database platform. It also provides post-contract support, training, and consulting services for its offerings. MongoDB Inc has a market cap of $16.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $287.31 with and P/S ratio of 32.86.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MDB stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $249.39. The price of the stock has increased by 15.21% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of MDB stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $274.09. The price of the stock has increased by 4.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Charles M Hazard Jr sold 2,016 shares of MDB stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $225.01. The price of the stock has increased by 27.69% since.

Director Dwight A Merriman sold 17,000 shares of MDB stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $226.5. The price of the stock has increased by 26.85% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Cedric Pech sold 600 shares of MDB stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $227. The price of the stock has increased by 26.57% since.

