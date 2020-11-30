  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) SEVP & General Counsel Wei-ming Shao Sold $2.8 million of Shares

November 30, 2020 | About: MSTR +26.36%

SEVP & General Counsel of Microstrategy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wei-ming Shao (insider trades) sold 10,100 shares of MSTR on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $273.89 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise-ready analytics, mobile, and security software platforms. The Company provides system-of-record reporting and interactive visualization capabilities offered on any device or in the cloud. MicroStrategy Inc has a market cap of $3.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $342.77 with a P/E ratio of 2856.40 and P/S ratio of 7.03. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with MicroStrategy Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • President & CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $238.14. The price of the stock has increased by 43.94% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SEVP & General Counsel Wei-ming Shao sold 10,100 shares of MSTR stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $273.89. The price of the stock has increased by 25.15% since.
  • Director Jarrod M Patten sold 4,183 shares of MSTR stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $269.22. The price of the stock has increased by 27.32% since.
  • Director Stephen X Graham sold 6,250 shares of MSTR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $236.4. The price of the stock has increased by 45% since.
  • Director Carl J Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $238.74. The price of the stock has increased by 43.57% since.
  • SEVP & General Counsel Wei-ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $234.9. The price of the stock has increased by 45.92% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MSTR, click here

.

