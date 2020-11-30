Glenview Capital Trims Holdings of Nuance, ViacomCBS, HCA Healthcare

Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio)' Glenview Capital Management sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

Nuance Communications

The firm reduced its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 52.28%. The trade had an impact of -1.84% on the portfolio.

The computer software company has a market cap of $12.13 billion and an enterprise value of $13.43 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 2.05% and return on assets of 0.7% are underperforming 55% of companies in its industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.22 is below the industry median of 2.34.

The company's largest guru shareholders are Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 6.02% of outstanding shares and Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.21%.

ViacomCBS

The ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) stake was trimmed by 40.25%, impacting the portfolio by -1.49%.

The mass media company has a market cap of $21.55 billion and an enterprise value of $40.64 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.26% and return on assets of 3% are outperforming 69% of companies in the diversified media industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is below the industry median of 0.90.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.05% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.79% and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.66%.

HCA

The firm trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 24.04%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.39%.

The health care provider has a market cap of $51.98 billion and an enterprise value of $80.27 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on assets of 7.26% is outperforming 82% of companies in the health care providers and services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.2 is below the industry median of 0.68

The largest guru shareholder of the company is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.11% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.70% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.50%.

DaVita

The firm curbed its DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) stake by 75.43%, impacting the portfolio by -1.30%.

The company, which provides dialysis services, has a market cap of $12.28 billion and an enterprise value of $22.83 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 41.7% and return on assets of 4.76% are outperforming 72% of companies in the health care providers and services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.07 is far below the industry median of 0.68.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 32.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18% and Robbins with 0.17%.

FMC

The investment firm reduced its FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) position by 39.46%. The trade had an impact of -1.24% on the portfolio.

The crop chemical company has a market cap of $15.14 billion and an enterprise value of $18.09 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.26% and return on assets of 5.03% are outperforming 68% of companies in the agriculture industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.09.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments with 0.88% of outstanding shares, followed by Robbins with 0.54% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.08%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: