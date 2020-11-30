  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube Sold $780,980 of Shares

November 30, 2020 | About: CDLX -0.54%

CEO of Cardlytics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lynne Marie Laube (insider trades) sold 6,548 shares of CDLX on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $119.27 a share. The total sale was $780,980.

Cardlytics Inc is an operator of purchase intelligence platform. It solution Cardlytics Direct enables marketers to deliver advertising content to FI customers in the form of an opportunity to earn rewards. Cardlytics Inc has a market cap of $3.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.68 with and P/S ratio of 16.77. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cardlytics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of CDLX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $119.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.49% since.
  • CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 237 shares of CDLX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $100.41. The price of the stock has increased by 18.2% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of CDLX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $120.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.24% since.
  • CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,250 shares of CDLX stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $112.54. The price of the stock has increased by 5.46% since.
  • CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,837 shares of CDLX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $89.62. The price of the stock has increased by 32.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Legal & Privacy Officer Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of CDLX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $119.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.
  • Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,133 shares of CDLX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $119.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.87% since.
  • Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of CDLX stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $114.23. The price of the stock has increased by 3.9% since.
  • Director David Leslie Adams sold 23,750 shares of CDLX stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $111.44. The price of the stock has increased by 6.5% since.
  • Chief Legal & Privacy Officer Kirk Somers sold 10,172 shares of CDLX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $88.21. The price of the stock has increased by 34.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CDLX, click here

.

