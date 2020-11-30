  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) CEO Edward M. Md Kaye Sold $607,600 of Shares

November 30, 2020 | About: STOK +1.8%

CEO of Stoke Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward M. Md Kaye (insider trades) sold 12,152 shares of STOK on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $50 a share. The total sale was $607,600.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.09 .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 12,152 shares of STOK stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has increased by 4.18% since.
  • CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 12,848 shares of STOK stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has increased by 4.18% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Stephen J Tulipano sold 70,000 shares of STOK stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has increased by 33.56% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, 10% Owner Seth Loring Harrison bought 375,000 shares of STOK stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has increased by 33.56% since.
  • 10% Owner Tree Partners Iv, L.p. Apple bought 375,000 shares of STOK stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has increased by 33.56% since.
  • Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 20,000 shares of STOK stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $46.03. The price of the stock has increased by 13.17% since.
  • COO & CBO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of STOK stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has increased by 15.76% since.
  • COO & CBO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of STOK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $37.21. The price of the stock has increased by 39.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of STOK, click here

.

