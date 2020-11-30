Oakmark International Fund Buys Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Bayer AG, Sells NAVER Corp, Daimler AG, Valeo SA

Investment company Oakmark International Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Bayer AG, Axis Bank, Novartis AG, sells NAVER Corp, Daimler AG, Valeo SA, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Volvo AB during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark International Fund. As of 2020Q3, Oakmark International Fund owns 64 stocks with a total value of $20.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of David Herro's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+herro/current-portfolio/portfolio

BNP Paribas (BNP) - 24,788,000 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% Glencore PLC (GLEN) - 430,870,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) - 2,147,483,647 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Daimler AG (DAI) - 15,704,000 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.11% Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) - 431,990,000 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 3,596,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $69.64 and $79, with an estimated average price of $73.84. The stock is now traded at around $70.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $75.47 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $79.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,366,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $12.67, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,147,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Bayer AG by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $53.47 and $67.08, with an estimated average price of $58.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,655,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Axis Bank Ltd by 52.97%. The purchase prices were between $402.4 and $509.6, with an estimated average price of $442.51. The stock is now traded at around $602.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 62,011,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Compass Group PLC by 56.21%. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,489,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in UPM-Kymmene Oyj by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $22.63 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $28.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,738,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Kuehne + Nagel International AG. The sale prices were between $155.4 and $181.3, with an estimated average price of $167.41.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $317.5 and $458, with an estimated average price of $411.03.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $79.6, with an estimated average price of $75.75.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $105.12 and $111.28, with an estimated average price of $108.78.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in NAVER Corp by 53.49%. The sale prices were between $263000 and $339000, with an estimated average price of $301159. The stock is now traded at around $277500.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Oakmark International Fund still held 840,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Daimler AG by 23.11%. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $41.57. The stock is now traded at around $56.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Oakmark International Fund still held 15,704,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Valeo SA by 41.04%. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $25.17. The stock is now traded at around $33.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Oakmark International Fund still held 9,089,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 29.18%. The sale prices were between $64.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $77.6. The stock is now traded at around $103.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Oakmark International Fund still held 4,952,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Volvo AB by 32.21%. The sale prices were between $147.15 and $175.95, with an estimated average price of $162.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Oakmark International Fund still held 18,015,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Bunzl PLC by 49.37%. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $25.07, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Oakmark International Fund still held 4,508,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.