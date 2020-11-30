  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
12 West Capital Management LP Buys 10x Genomics Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Sells GoDaddy Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Smartsheet Inc

November 30, 2020

New York, NY, based Investment company 12 West Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys 10x Genomics Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Agora Inc, sells GoDaddy Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Inspire Medical Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 12 West Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, 12 West Capital Management LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of 12 West Capital Management LP
  1. GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 9,988,361 shares, 39.77% of the total portfolio.
  2. 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 1,922,000 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.94%
  3. Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) - 2,802,862 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio.
  4. Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 3,537,700 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.28%
  5. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 1,102,383 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

12 West Capital Management LP initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,399,796 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

12 West Capital Management LP initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 794,187 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)

12 West Capital Management LP initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.32 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 382,195 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

12 West Capital Management LP added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 33.94%. The purchase prices were between $87.44 and $125, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,922,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

12 West Capital Management LP sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

12 West Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.



