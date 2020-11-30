Walmart Announces Dr. Cheryl Pegus as Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness

Today, Walmart announced Dr. Cheryl Pegus as Walmart’s Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. In this role, Dr. Pegus will further develop Walmart’s bold healthcare vision, leading health and wellness across the Walmart enterprise. Dr. Pegus will report to Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner, and her first day with Walmart will be Dec. 21st.“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Pegus to the Walmart family to advance our efforts to continue exploring healthcare solutions for customers and associates, and helping Americans live better – and healthier,” said John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S. “She is an exceptional leader who will help us deliver care of the highest quality that people can receive at the right time, regardless of insurance coverage. This has never been more important as it is now, while the pandemic continues to put a strain on our healthcare system.”Dr. Pegus joins Walmart from her most recent role as Cambia Health Solution’s President of Consumer Health Solutions and Chief Medical Officer, where she was responsible for clinical and consumer strategy to increase access to affordable, equitable care. She directed platform consumer solutions including Journi, clinical services, pharmacy, provider and medical management activities. After working in private practice for several years as a cardiologist, Dr. Pegus joined Pfizer where she focused on the development of clinical protocols and early disease management programs. She also served at Aetna, where her work supported a focus on wellness, women's health, health equity initiatives and predictive analytics. Dr. Pegus served as the first Chief Medical Officer at Walgreens.Additionally, Dr. Pegus is co-founder of [url="]A+New+Beat[/url], an organization dedicated to improving the cardiovascular health and careers of women and under-represented minorities. She sits on the board of the American Heart Association and is the immediate past board chair for the Association of Black Cardiologists.Walmart Health & Wellness consists of more than 4,700 pharmacies, more than 3,400 Vision Centers, Walmart Health centers, digital health capabilities and Walmart Insurance Services, LLC. The company’s goal is to transform the cost and convenience of essential health care and improve the well-being of all communities we serve.“I am humbled to be joining the Walmart organization and for the opportunity to partner internally and externally to build upon existing initiatives for accessible and affordable care for associates and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Pegus.Walmart’s quarterly wellness days have provided more than four million free health screenings, and its $4 generic drug price program revolutionized the industry and resulted in significant savings for customers and helped lower the cost of healthcare overall, while demonstrating Walmart’s commitment to offering affordable, accessible healthcare.Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting [url="]corporate.walmart.com[/url], on Facebook at [url="]facebook.com%2Fwalmart[/url] and on Twitter at [url="]twitter.com%2Fwalmart[/url].

