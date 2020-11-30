  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Talend to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 30, 2020

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend ( TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced that its management team will be participating in the following conferences:

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Presentation Time: 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET

Needham 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Presentation Time: 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Talend's investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com. The replays of the presentations will be available on the website for at least 30 days.

About Talend

Talend ( TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities to simplify every aspect of working with data. Talend delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first innovation that instantly assesses the reliability of any dataset to bring clarity and confidence to every decision.

Over 5000 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on trusted data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Investor Contact:
The Blueshirt Group for Talend
Lisa Laukkanen or Lauren Sloane, 415-217-2632
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Chris Taylor, 408 674-1238
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

