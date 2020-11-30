  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
RH to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on December 9, 2020

November 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:RH -2.11%


RH (NYSE:NYSE:RH) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020 on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 after market close. RH’s third quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results press release will include a shareholder letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Friedman, highlighting the Company’s continued evolution and recent performance.



RH leadership will host a live question and answer conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on December 9, 2020. The live question and answer conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 394-6658 or (706) 679-9188. The call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at [url="]ir.rh.com[/url].



About RH



RH (NYSE:NYSE:RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers its collections through its retail galleries across North America, the Company’s multiple Source Books, and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTeen.com and Waterworks.com.

