  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

U.S. Silicon Metal Producers Welcome Duties on Imports of Silicon Metal from Kazakhstan

November 30, 2020 | About: NAS:GSM -7.97%

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American manufacturers Globe Specialty Metals, Inc., a subsidiary of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) ("GSM"), and Mississippi Silicon LLC ("MS"), together representing the majority of American silicon metal production, today welcomed news that the U.S. Department of Commerce ("Commerce") will impose preliminary duties of 120% on all silicon metal imports from Kazakhstan.

Today's announcement is part of ongoing investigations of unfairly-traded silicon metal imports from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Malaysia and Kazakhstan. In August, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) preliminarily determined that imports from these four countries are a cause of material injury to the U.S. industry.

"Unfair trade practices by foreign suppliers have been an ongoing challenge for our industry," said Marco Levi, Chief Executive Officer of GSM's parent, Ferroglobe. "These duties will facilitate normalization of the U.S. market as the government responds to unfairly-traded imports. We appreciate the diligent efforts by the Commerce Department in this investigation."

On June 30, 2020, GSM and MS filed petitions to stop silicon metal producers in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Malaysia and Kazakhstan from selling dumped and unfairly subsidized silicon metal imports into the United States. In their petitions, the companies asked the Commerce and ITC to impose duties on to offset unfair pricing and unfair subsidies.

Following today's announcement, preliminary determinations will be announced in the Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland investigations on December 8, 2020, and in the Malaysia investigation on January 27, 2021.

"Today's decision appropriately recognizes the challenges our industry has faced in recent years as a result of dumped and subsidized imports," said Eddie Boardwine, Chief Operations Officer of MS. "We appreciate the government's efforts to respond to unfair trade practices and look forward to seeing conditions in the U.S. market improve in the near future."

Silicon metal is an important element added to various grades of aluminum alloys used in performance applications such as automotive components and aerospace products. Silicon metal also is a critical raw material in the production of silicone compounds used in numerous products including sealants, adhesives, rubber gaskets, caulking compounds, lubricants, food additives, coatings, polishes, and cosmetics, among others. In addition, silicon metal is the base material in the production of polysilicon, a purified form of silicon used in solar cells and semi-conductors.

For more on the petitions, see the companies' press release.
For more on the ITC's investigation, see the Commission's press release.
For more on Commerce's investigations, see the agency's press release.

About GSM and MS

Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. is a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Ferroglobe PLC, one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. Through its subsidiaries, GSM owns metallurgical manufacturing facilities and other operations in Ohio, West Virginia, New York, Alabama, Indiana, Florida and Kentucky.

Mississippi Silicon LLC is a partnership between Rima Holding USA, Inc. and Clean Tech I LLC. Rima Holding USA Inc. is the majority owner of MS and also is associated with Rima Industrial S/A, a leading ferroalloy and non-ferrous metals producer in Brazil. Clean Tech I LLC is a partnership composed of strategic investors and financial advisers. MS's manufacturing operation is based in Burnsville, MS, and its silicon metal serves customers throughout the United States.

For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com and https://www.missilicon.com/.

Contact Elizabeth Heaton, [email protected], 202-445-9858.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-silicon-metal-producers-welcome-duties-on-imports-of-silicon-metal-from-kazakhstan-301181971.html

SOURCE Globe Specialty Metals / Mississippi Silicon


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)